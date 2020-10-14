Homicide investigation underway after daughter finds father dead in Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is currently underway after an elderly man was found dead in Miami.

City of Miami Police officers responded to the scene along Southwest 22nd Terrace and 23rd Avenue at around 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Authorities said a woman arrived at the scene and found her father unresponsive.

He pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are not releasing the details of how the elderly man died but confirmed it is being investigated as a homicide.

“The daughter of the victim came to check on her father,” said Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz. “When she arrived, she discovered his lifeless body. She immediately called 911. Our officers did arrive, as you can see, this is an active scene. It’s a puzzle that we’re putting together but I can confirm that we are investigating it as a homicide.”

If you have any information on this homicide investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

