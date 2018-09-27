Homicide investigation underway after body found in Southwest Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found inside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

The discovery came after officers were called to check in on a resident at a house near Colonial Drive and Southwest 141st Avenue, Thursday morning.

Detectives are now waiting for a warrant to go inside the home and investigate.

Homicide detectives are on the scene. However, they don’t yet know if this is a murder or something else.

A neighbor told 7News that police responded to the home two days ago with guns drawn. Police said that incident is also a part of the investigation.

Police also said they are looking for a white 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with the tag AXGG54.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

