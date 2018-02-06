Homestead woman charged with first-degree murder in death of her baby

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors have upgraded the charges in the case of a woman accused of killing her infant son.

Prosecutors have charged 35-year-old Christina Hurt with first-degree murder, up from second-degree murder.

Hurt has been accused in the death of her 1-year-old son Nathan Coley, after she reportedly refused to get her child medical attention when he was fatally scalded with hot water.

Hurt has been released on bond and was even on hand for her son’s memorial.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.