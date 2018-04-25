Homestead wedding venue destroyed in overnight fire

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to an overnight fire in Homestead, which completely destroyed a popular wedding venue.

The second-alarm fire broke out around midnight Wednesday, along Southwest 153rd Avenue near Newton Road.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire started in the patio and quickly spread to the interior of the structure. Cell phone video captured by a 7News viewer shows the house engulfed in flames.

The property is over 20 acres and is reportedly a well-known location for weddings.

The fire has since been contained.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

