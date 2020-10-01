Homestead Public Services warns of potential water testing scam

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead Public Services are warning of a potential scam targeting City of Homestead residents.

Officials said they have received reports from Homestead Public Services customers regarding scammers going door to door posing as utility workers conducting water testing.

After getting access to the property, the scammer will say the water is severely contaminated and the customer must purchase an expensive water filtration device.

“Please be advised that the City of Homestead and Homestead Public Services are not conducting door-to-door water testing and there is no current issue with water quality,” officials said.

Officials said if you encounter someone claiming to be conducting this type of testing, it’s recommended you do not admit the person to your property and instead contact Homestead Customer Service at (305) 224-4800 or Homestead Police at 305-247-1535.

Those who believe they may have been a victim of this or another scam can contact:

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs: 1-800-HELP-FLA

Financial Crimes Enforcement Network: 1-800-767-2825

Federal Trade Commission: 1-877-FTC-HELP

