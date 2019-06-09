Homestead Police officer OK after rollover crash

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead Police officer was not hurt after he was involved in a rollover crash.

Investigators said the officer was responding to an emergency near the 500 block of Southeast Eighth Street when he was cut off by another vehicle, at around 3 a.m., Sunday.

Police said the officer lost control of his squad car and rolled over.

Officials said he is OK and was able to exit the cruiser on his own.

