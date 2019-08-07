Homestead Police officer claims self-defense while facing charges of injuring inmate

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead Police officer is claiming he acted in self-defense after he allegedly pushed an inmate into a wall, leaving him injured.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will be holding a media conference on Wednesday afternoon to announce the charges against the officer.

The officer, identified as Lester Brown, is believed to be turning himself in for the incident that occurred in December of 2018.

According to his attorney, Brown was defending himself that day against an unruly inmate resisting arrest.

Brown allegedly pushed the unidentified inmate against a wall, leading him to bleed profusely.

🚨 Betraying the Badge? 🚨 Sources tell @wsvn Homestead Police Officer Lester Brown has been arrested and charged with Felony Battery and Official Misconduct. Brown, is accused of pushing an inmate causing him to bleed. Brown’s attorney says the inmate made the first move. — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) August 7, 2019

The State Attorney’s Office has not charged the inmate involved.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle will be joined by Homestead Police Chief Alexander Rolle Jr. at the conference to provide details of the investigation leading to the officer’s arrest.

