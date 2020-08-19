Homestead Police Department seeks plasma donation for sergeant suffering from COVID-19

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Homestead Police Department is reaching out to members of the public who may be able to help one of their own.

Officials with the department said Sgt. Eric Reyes, 39, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in need of a plasma donation.

Reyes is a 15-year veteran of the Homestead Police Department and is currently hospitalized at Baptist Homestead Hospital.

Doctors are seeking blood type A+ for Reyes, but A-, O+ and O- are also being requested.

Those who are interested in donating plasma can call One Blood at 1-888-936-6283 (option 9). Individuals who would like to donate their plasma to Reyes should say they are donating plasma for Eric Reyes at Baptist Homestead Hospital.

Those who would like to find out more can contact Sandi at 305-794-2156 or Art at 305-542-0702.

