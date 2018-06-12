HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a woman in Homestead accused of child abuse and neglect.

Homestead resident Martha Godinez-Diaz was taken into custody on Monday. She is facing child abuse and neglect charges.

According to police, Gondinez gave birth to her newborn child and abandoned the premature baby in her backyard, covering the infant with a potted plant bucket.

Rescue crews rushed the baby to the hospital from the suspect’s home on Northeast 17th Street and First Terrace.

Doctors said the infant is suffering from brain damage.

