Homestead mother accused in toddler’s death bonds out; memorial held for child

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother accused in the death of her 1-year-old son after he was badly burned with scalding bathwater, has bonded out of jail, as a community mourns the tragic loss.

A growing memorial sits on the corner of Southwest 138th Court and 266th Street, in Southwest Miami-Dade, in remembrance of Ethan Coley, who died Thursday morning.

7News cameras captured mourners outside of the home paying their respects, Saturday, just after 6 p.m.

Hours earlier, his mother, 35-year-old Virginia Hurt, is now out of jail. The Homestead resident is facing manslaughter charges in the toddler’s death.

The child’s godmother, Dixie Rogers, told 7News he suffered a terrible death. “The baby died in my arms, right here,” she said as she fought back tears.

Ethan was found dead at his godmother’s home in the Goulds neighborhood of Southwest Miami-Dade after, detectives said, the boy was badly burned at his home in Homestead the night before.

“He was gasping for air,” said Rogers. “I begged [Virginia] the night before to take that baby to the hospital. She wouldn’t take him.”

According to police reports, Hurt said two of her other children were trying to bathe Ethan on Wednesday when her 4-year-old son made the water extremely hot, causing the burns. The report states she gave the toddler Tylenol and juice, and then she went to sleep.

“Then she gone bring the child to my house, and he dies in my arms,” said Rogers.

Hours later, his mother was taken into custody. Prosecutors said this tragedy was eerily similar to an arrest in 2014 when Hurt’s daughter suffered a skull fracture but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

“The defendant dropped her 3-year-old daughter off at the daycare, and the child has a large gash on her head,” said one prosecutor. “The child said the mother that pushed her off the bed and she hit her head.”

Hurt was then placed on probation.

People close to her said her children were returned to her recently.

The children’s father appeared in juvenile court on Friday, but he won’t be getting custody of their five kids.

“I will place them in the custody of the Department of Children and Families,” said Miami-Dade District Court Judge Jason Emilios Dimitris.

Officials said the children will receive counseling.

Hurt is attending Saturday’s memorial.

