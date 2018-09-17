HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers from all walks of life went for a spin at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, and it was all for a good cause.

The annual Give Back at the Track was held over the weekend at the iconic racetrack.

For a $20 donation, participants ran two laps around the track in their own cars.

Some guests said the experience gave them quite a thrill.

“I’d never done this before,” said Michael Baron. “My heart was rushing the whole way down here, and once you got out of the track, it was an amazing experience, just amazing.”

Donations from the event benefit several local youth and education programs.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.