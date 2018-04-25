Homestead house destroyed in second alarm fire

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Homestead.

The second alarm fire broke out around midnight Wednesday, along Southwest 153rd Avenue near Newton Road.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire started in the patio and quickly spread to the interior of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cell phone video captured by a 7News viewer shows the house engulfed in flames.

The majority of the fire has been contained, though fire rescue crews are still working to put out some hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

