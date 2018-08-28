Homestead High student killed in multi-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead Senior High School student was killed on his way to school after several cars slammed into one another in Homestead.

Officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the person who died in the crash and another person who was injured attended Homestead Senior High School.

Earlier that morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue, just south of the Florida Turnpike.

According to fire rescue, a total of five people in three vehicles were involved. The four injured have all been hospitalized. One of them was a child.

Officials said one vehicle flipped over and landed on a grassy area, while the other two cars received damage to the front.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted this morning, “Prayers go out to the families of the high school students involved in this morning’s tragic accident.”

7News spoke with several students at Homestead High who said they didn’t even know about the fatal crash.

Student Nashai Wesley said officials called an emergency staff meeting at the school and heard from a faculty member that someone was killed.

“Honestly, I just hope that it’s no one that I know,” Wesley said. “Majority of my friends come from Goulds, so if that’s the case and it’s someone that I know then that’s gonna hurt my heart a little bit. Now, for the rest of the day, I’m going to be thinking, ‘Oh, who’s that? Who died?’ and I would hate to go to someone’s funeral for something so tragic.”

Officials have not released the identities of those involved.

Miami-Dade Police said the four injured are expected to survive.

