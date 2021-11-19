HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A church youth leader has been charged with engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

Rick Torcise, 67, faced a judge on Wednesday after a 17-year-old victim came forward accusing Torcise of fondling him on multiple occasions between June and October.

According to the arrest report, Torcise then asked the teen to do the same to him and he complied out of fear.

Torcise was a youth leader of the New Beginning Christian Fellowship in Homestead.

The victim’s attorney released a statement that read in part, “We will not stop until Torcise and anyone who was aware of his despicable conduct is brought to justice. We believe that there may be other victims, and if so, they must know that they are not alone.”

Miami-Dade Police are now asking any other possible victims to come forward or call the Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300.

