Homestead Air Reserve Base to hold training exercise

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Homestead Air Reserve Base is set to have a training exercise this weekend.

The exercise has been scheduled to start at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and continue into the late night.

Officials said fighter jets will be flying throughout the day. There will be some bomb detonations and public broadcasts as well.

Officials cautioned area residents should not be alarmed by the loud noises, saying it’s all part of the exercise.

