SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead Air Reserve Base evacuated personnel from base due to an ongoing incident, Wednesday.

Homestead Police assisted in the residential area of Homestead to ensure their residents are safe and sheltered in place.

We are currently assisting @Homestead_ARB with traffic control in the surrounding areas. Please avoid the area of SW 137 Ave to Waterstone Blvd from SW 288 St to 312 St. Residents within this area, please remain in your homes. Refer to @Homestead_ARB for additional info. pic.twitter.com/gjFLiJXS44 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 16, 2021

Officials advise to avoid the area of Southwest 137th Avenue to Waterstone Boulevard from Southwest 288th Street to 312th Street.

Residents within the Homestead area are asked to remain in their homes.

