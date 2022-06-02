CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after police found a handgun in a crashed vehicle and homes were struck by bullets in a gated community in Coral Springs.

The car was found after police responded to reports of a crash along the 8800 block of Ramblewood Drive, at around 2 a.m., Thursday.

When police responded to the scene, they found at least one weapon.

7News cameras captured police confiscating the handgun.

Investigators said the firearm was found in the front seat of a car that crashed into a parked car in the middle of the townhome community.

No one was found inside the car when police arrived.

Officials recovered several spent casings at nearby homes that were hit by gunfire.

“There were multiple gunshots, two different rounds, maybe the first one was about 10 to 12, and the second one was, maybe, half a dozen,” one neighbor said, “and I have a bullet hole inside my bedroom window. I know the neighbors are pretty scared. I mean, everyone was out at 2 or 3 in the morning and couldn’t believe what was going on. It was a shame. It was a shame all around.”

The neighbor said the gate for the community has not been working and believes that is part of what led to the incident.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is assisting Coral Springs Police with the investigation. As of Thursday afternoon, they have not made an arrest.

