Homeowners stops burglar from breaking into Miami apartment

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a burglar who tried to break into a Miami apartment.

Investigators said he climbed to the second floor of an apartment in Miami and tried to pry his way inside.

The homeowner was able to stop him from getting in, but the crook ended up getting away.

The burglary happened back in May, near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 18th Terrance, but police are still out to catch the subject.

If you recognize him or have any information on this attempted burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

