DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Two days before a South Florida woman was fatally attacked by an alligator, an emailed warning about a trespassing gator was sent out to homeowners in the waterfront community where she lived.

The Sun Sentinel of South Florida reported Sunday it was unknown if Shizuka Matsuki ever got the warning.

The email from the Isla de Sol Homeowners Association in Plantation, Florida, notified residents that an alligator had been trapped at a resident’s front door. It warned residents to be mindful that gators, snakes and other wildlife lived in the area.

Matsuki’s body was found Friday in a lake in Davie, Florida, hours after she had gone missing.

A witness told authorities he saw the woman walking two dogs and then noticed the dogs alone, barking near the water.

