Homeowner: Possible lightning strike hits attic of SW Miami-Dade home, sparks fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible bolt of lightning from Thursday’s downpours struck the attic of a Southwest Miami-Dade home, causing a fire to spark, according to the homeowner.

Lovedy Muniz said her family saw smoke coming from the attic after they heard a loud bang, and her husband went to check out what happened.

“He got a fire extinguisher, was able to access the attic through the attic access in our house, and he sprayed the fire, got another fire extinguisher, sprayed again,” Muniz said. “Thank God that we were home because at that time — 6 o’clock — there’s people who still haven’t gotten home from work. If we wouldn’t have been here, I don’t even want to think about what would have happened.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel arrived at Muniz’s home to fully extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

