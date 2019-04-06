Homeowner hospitalized after Oakland Park house catches fire

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported one person to the hospital a fire broke out inside the victim’s Oakland park home.

Oakland Park and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze near Northeast 15th Avenue and 36th Street, at around 1:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said it took crews more than an hour to control the flames.

Oakland park fire rescue working a fully involved residential structure around 130 this morning crews from Oakland park and Fort Lauderdale battled the fire defensively for over an hour. The homeowner was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, great knockdown and teamwork! pic.twitter.com/Vcx7thTGtk — OPfire (@Oaklandparkfire) April 6, 2019

Paramedics transported the homeowner to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.