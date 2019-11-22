Homeowner detained, man transported following shooting in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was transported to the hospital and a homeowner has been detained after a shooting in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of the 200 block of Meridian Avenue at around 4:45 p.m., Friday.

Paramedics transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

According to a 7News source and witnesses on the scene, a homeowner was in the shower, heard someone breaking in, put a towel around his waist, grabbed a firearm and fired.

Police said they originally responded to a burglary call, but when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

“We received a 911 call indicating there was a potential burglary and shooting,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said.

A homeowner was in the shower, heard someone breaking in, put a towel around his waist, grabbed a gun and fired, according to sources and witnesses. One man is now in the hospital w/a gunshot wounds. The other is in @MiamiBeachPD custody. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/OaPmGdswJ2 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 23, 2019

State Rep. Michael Grieco, D-Fla., — who is a former Miami Beach Commissioner — lives near where the shooting occurred and said the South of Fifth neighborhood typically has low amounts of crime.

“Seeing a pool of blood after somebody gets shot in your neighborhood — I mean, I’m used to it,” he said. “I’m a former prosecutor. This is what I do for a living, but what ends up happening is I’m about to walk down the street with my kid, and the last you want to be hearing is gunshots or seeing pools of blood from somebody getting shot.”

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where investigators could be seen searching the area.

Aerial footage also showed blood on the ground and a cellphone and a pair of flip flops laying in the alleyway.

Danielle, who lives nearby, said she joined her dog, Murphy, on the balcony and recorded video from her cellphone shortly after the shooting. She said she saw the wounded man and the shooter, who was only wearing a towel.

“She was actually sitting on the porch, so she was before it even happened, and the shot went off super loud,” Danielle said. “He was in a towel. He did say he was defending himself, that he was in the shower, and this guy entered his house. That’s what I overheard, so he was literally in a towel when they took him in the car.”

7News cameras captured paramedics escorting the victim inside the hospital using a stretcher.

Police advised residents to avoid the area while they investigated.

The man who fired the shot remains in police custody answering questions, Friday night.

