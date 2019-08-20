Homeowner: Coyotes killed cat near Palmetto Bay home

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Palmetto Bay homeowner is speaking out after, he said, coyotes killed his cat near his home.

Surveillance video captured a coyote creeping around Albert Diaz’s driveway, Friday night. The Diaz family lives at the home along with their two dogs and Domino, their cat.

According to Diaz, Domino would not survive the rare encounter with the coyotes.

“He was like a little person,” Diaz said. “You would come outside and scream out ‘Domino’ once, and he was rolling around on your feet.”

Depending on the day, Domino could be found inside or outside of the home, but he was usually found on top of Diaz’s truck.

“As every other night, we let him out, and in the morning, he would be at the front door or by the garage, and we would let him back in, and he would spend the day inside,” Diaz said.

The next morning, however, Domino — who always responded to the sound of its name — was nowhere to be found, so the family did what most pet owners would do if they lost a pet. They jumped in the car and searched for the missing feline.

They were not prepared for what the family would find.

“We drove around every street, and the last street that we drove down was where we found evidence of his hair,” Diaz said. “We went ahead and went over to Palmer Trinity [School], and that’s when I discovered his remains.”

Diaz said it was clear to them that Domino was viciously attacked and killed. Determined to find out what happened, Diaz turned to his surveillance video and could not believe what he saw.

“When the first coyote found him, he ran and ran into this guy waiting here,” Diaz said.

The heartbroken family said they are sharing their story so no one else experiences the same heartache.

“For me, I still watch it, and at night when I close my eyes, I still see it,” Diaz said. “It’s imprinted in my head, you know? It’s a scar that I have. I just want everybody to just be on their toes and make sure your animal is safe at home.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, coyotes are generally timid and scared of humans, but if encountered by one, hazing is a way to scare them away along with making loud noises and acting aggressively.

As for pet owners, if they own a cat, keep the feline inside and do not allow them to roam freely. Those that own dogs are asked to keep them on a short leash.

FWC officials said most coyote attacks happen in the evening or early morning hours.

If you would like to learn more about what to do if you encounter a coyote, please click here.

