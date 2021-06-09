NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A car smashed into the fence of a home in North Miami after officers pursued the car, according to the homeowner.

The crash involving a white Mercedes-Benz happened at a townhome community near Keystone Island on Northeast 125th Street, Wednesday morning.

The homeowner was captured on surveillance video as he checked out the damage to his property.

Officers were pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the homeowner.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.