Homeowner applications open for Broward Habitat for Humanity community

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Applications are now open for the Rice Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach.

Enrollment for an affordable home with an interest-free mortgage opened on Friday.

“We strive to put hard-working families in safe, stable homes, and we encourage families to visit our website to learn more,” said Habitat Broward CEO & Executive Director Nancy Robin.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Sept. 29.

The Rick Case Habitat Community will consist of 77 affordable homes featuring sustainable and energy-efficient materials. A park will also be featured in the community area.

Interested homeowners must be U.S. Citizens or legal permanent residents and a current Broward County resident for at least a year. They also must demonstrate a need for affordable housing.

To find out more information on the qualifications necessary and to submit your application, click here.

