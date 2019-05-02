Homeowner adopts kitten found stuck in wall inside Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner has adopted a kitten who was found stuck behind a wall inside his Lauderhill home.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units were called out to the home along the 1100 block of Northwest 42nd Way, just before 7 p.m., Thursday.

According to fire rescue, the homeowner heard the feline meowing in his wall but said it was not his cat.

Lt Gomez and E30’s crew with the 🐱 rescue today. Kitten was found crying behind a wall. #notjustfires #kittenrescue #LAUDERHILL pic.twitter.com/6Tn4z4MEWC — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) May 2, 2019

Firefighters arrived and found out where in the wall the meowing was coming from.

Officials said firefighters made a small hole to free the feline from the wall.

The homeowner has since adopted the kitten.

