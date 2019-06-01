Homeless woman fatally struck in Hialeah car crash

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a homeless woman was struck and killed by a driver in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of East Eighth Street and Eighth Avenue, just before 5:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross the street when she was hit, leaving glass and debris scattered across the street.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as 38-year-old Cynthia Abad.

The driver involved stayed behind and is cooperating with authorities.

