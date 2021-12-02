PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of killing a teenager has been arrested by police in Palm Beach Gardens.

According to police, who provided an update on the case on Thursday morning, the suspect, 39-year-old Semmie Lee Williams, is described as a “homeless drifter” usually found on the streets of Miami.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon said Williams had a chance encounter with 14-year-old Ryan Rogers, who went out for a bike ride on Nov. 15.

Williams is accused of stabbing Rogers over and over again.

According to the arrest affidavit, Rogers was last seen at 6:40 p.m. that day and his mother reported him missing at 10:30 p.m. that night.

His body was found in a wooded area off Interstate 95 and Central Boulevard the following day.

The motive of Williams remains unclear.

Shannon described Williams as a monster.

Williams is said to have posted videos online pinpointing his location, which is one of the ways police were able to locate him.

Authorities said he is mentally ill and speaks of conspiracies and delusions in some online videos.

Williams’ DNA was found at the scene of the crime and due to his long criminal history, he was already in the system.

“We want to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Rogers family,” said Shannon. “They are experiencing an unthinkable tragedy and have experienced an unimaginable loss. I met with them this morning and made sure that they knew we stand beside them through all of this and we will continue to.”

Shannon also expressed gratitude and pride for his department’s nonstop efforts to catch Rogers’ killer.

Williams is expected to appear in court Thursday.

