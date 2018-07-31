Homeless man lands job at McDonald’s with help of Tallahassee Police officer

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeless man in Florida is now a working man, thanks to an act of kindness from a Tallahassee Police officer.

The man known as Phil, made headlines last week when a Tallahassee Police officer helped him shave his beard before a job interview.

The Tallahassee Police Department tweeted out a photo on Monday, with an update on Phil’s job search.

The tweet read, ‘#GoodNews. Phillip aka “Phil” started his new job today at @McDonalds! We couldn’t be more proud! The way #Tallahassee has come together to help has been amazing to say the least. We were all reminded this week how a little #kindness can go a long way. #TeamPhil”‘

One week ago an officer spotted Phil trying to use an electric razor without a mirror, because he felt a clean shave would help him get a job at the McDonald’s.

The video of the officer helping Phil went viral, and eventually led to the new job.

