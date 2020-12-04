Homeless man continues search for missing dog

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida homeless man continues searching for his missing dog.

A homeless pet owner is heartbroken days after his 5-year-old chihuahua, Sky, disappeared.

The dog was left unattended for a couple of minutes Tuesday morning, and when his owner returned, Sky was gone.

Petland has offered free food for life and medical services for Sky once he’s been found.

There is a $1,000 reward for the dog’s safe return.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.