Homeless man arrested in fatal stabbing of UM student

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a homeless man accused of brutally murdering a University of Miami student in his off-campus apartment.

Miami-Dade Police officers took 28-year-old Robert Wayne Gore into custody at a gas station along U.S. 1 and Southwest 200th Street in Cutler Bay, Wednesday.

Gore is accused of stabbing 23-year-old architecture student Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj at his apartment in the area of 6500 block of Santona Street, on Oct. 7.

Friends of Abualfaraj said he was from Saudi Arabia and had been in his third year of the school’s architecture program.

Police said Gore is currently homeless.

He was being interviewed by MDPD Homicide Bureau investigators. Charges have not yet been announced.

A look at Gore’s prior criminal history revealed he has had many run-ins with the law.

The long list of charges he’s faced include strong-armed robbery, loitering, disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer.

