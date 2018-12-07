Homeless man accused of violent sexual assault in Miami Beach jailed

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a homeless man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police charged 32-year-old Dulin Nelson Ebanks with armed sexual battery and false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, Thursday morning.

According to officials, Ebanks approached the victim from behind on the 7200 block of Collins Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. They said he groped her before tackling her to the ground.

Once on the ground, the suspect placed his hand over her mouth to muffle her screams. Police said at some point he told the victim to stop screaming because he had a knife on him.

The victim was quick to come up with a unique tactic in order to stop the assault. She invited the suspect over to her apartment in hopes that somebody along the way would help her.

He followed, but once they got there, a good Samaritan recognized that something was wrong and chased the man away.

The suspect was subsequently arrested later that morning.

“He wanted to have sex with her, so he followed her, reached under her skirt, became involved in a physical struggle with her after tackling her to the ground, bit her face,” a prosecutor said at his court appearance.

“This is actually pretty scary stuff,” the judge responded.

Thursday’s arrest came just a month after Ebanks’ last arrest for a similar crime in Key West.

His bond was set at $250,000. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim.

