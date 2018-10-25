Homeless man accused of killing UM student appears in bond court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida homeless man accused of killing a University of Miami student appeared in court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Robert Wayne Gore was denied bond in court, Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police said Gore is the suspect they had been looking for in their investigation into the death of 23-year-old architecture student Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj.

According to investigators, Gore fatally stabbed Abualfaraj inside his off-campus apartment.

He was taken into custody near a Shell gas station along U.S. 1 and Southwest 200th Street in Cutler Bay, Wednesday.

Police said Gore had been shoplifting.

He faces charges of first-degree murder and armed burglary.

