Home of teen activist David Hogg swatted after prank hostage situation call

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the home of activist David Hogg after someone made a prank call.

According to BSO, deputies received a call at around 8:30 a.m., saying someone broke into Hogg’s home with an AR-15 rifle and was holding the family hostage.

Deputies determined that no one was home at the time and that the call was unfounded.

