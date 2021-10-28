SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The victim of an attack at home that left him and his girlfriend badly beaten is speaking about surviving a man’s chaotic crime spree that ended in a fatal police involved-shooting.

“All of a sudden, I feel getting hit, boom, boom, boom,” said Alejandro Espinosa, whose face shows the violent morning he had Monday.

“It’s 6:30 in the morning,” he said.

He and his girlfriend bolted out of bed as soon as they heard a loud noise toward the front of their home.

“I’m taking steps so slow, not trying to get to that door because I don’t want to know what’s on the other side of that door,” he said.

On the other side of that door — and rushing toward them — was a man.

Police identified him as 37-year-old Corey Stanley.

“Then he turned around, he hits her. He hit her with a rock,” said Espinosa.

Espinosa said Stanley attacked him first, then his girflriend, then him again.

“I backed up,” he said. “I was like, ‘Yo, yo, yo, chill out, chill out, chill out.'”

So he grabbed a lamp.

“I threw the lamp. I swung. The lamp boom,” he said.

It’s now stained with blood.

“He’s like, ‘Give me the money, give me the money, give me the money.’ I don’t know what you’re talking about. I don’t have no money, man. I’m like, get out of here. Get out.”

The suspect kicked the door in, leaving a footprint as a reminder of how unsafe Espinosa feels now.

“This is my home,” he said. “This is where … My safe zone. I shouldn’t be living like that.”

That day, Miami-Dade Police detectives searched for Stanley for hours, spotting him along Quail Roost Drive, Monday evening.

Detectives said when they tried stopping him, he accelerated his car toward them. They fired back.

Stanely did not survive.

“A life was lost,” said the victim. “I don’t know if he has kids or a family. You know, for some nonsense, for a few hundred bucks that he took. You know.”

Espinosa said the attacker had gotten away with his girlfriend’s purse.

“I’m not rich. I live paycheck to paycheck. We have a little money saved up to be able to move. That money’s gone. I’m missing days of work.”

Espinosa said this man was a stranger to him but not to his girlfriend’s daughter.

“He came one time,” he said. “He dropped her off.”

And apparently that was it.

Now he lives in fear, in the living room with the couch pressed up against the front door. Next to him, a hammer and a knife to protect himself.

“Not being able to rest,” he said.

And fully thinking somebody’s going to come through that door again.

