Home invader breaks into Cooper City home

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a home invader caught on surveillance breaking into a Cooper City home.

The man broke into the house along Southwest 50th Place near Griffin Road, on Dec. 13, and stole a Playstation and some jewelry.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

