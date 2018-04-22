Home, garage destroyed after brush fire sparks in Big Pine Key; 40 acres burned

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A brush fire that broke out in Big Pine Key continued to spread Sunday, causing a home and a garage to become engulfed in flames.

According to Monroe County Fire Rescue, the blaze originated at Hibiscus Avenue and has traveled several miles west across the island to Fern Avenue.

As of 8 p.m., officials said the fire was about 40 percent contained and had burned through at least 40 acres.

First Irma, now brush fires. Sending our thoughts and prayers to all the Piners affected…and to the first responders working to control the situation.KEYS crews are ready to restore power as soon as the all clear is given. Hang in there Big Pine! #PrayersForBigPine #PublicPower pic.twitter.com/BTKPFsXM7c — Keys Energy Services (@KeysEnergy) April 22, 2018

Officials said one home and a separate garage structure were destroyed. Firefighters have been able to prevent the flames from spreading to other structures.

There are no evacuation orders currently, but officials advised all residents to monitor the areas surrounding their homes until the fire is completely extinguished.

Keys Energy Service shut off power to about 1,900 customers at around 3:15 p.m. at the request of fire officials.

Monroe officials said the brush fire spread quickly because of high winds and dry vegetative conditions.

Crews from Key West and Miami-Dade County also responded to assist firefighters. The Florida Forest Service is sending one engine and one bombardier vehicle.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Officials advised drivers to avoid U.S. 1 through Big Pine Key due to the smoke and a large number of emergency vehicles.

Officials said there remain hotspots scattered through the large area. Crews will be working through the night and on Monday to put them out.

