Home Depot employee airlifted after being struck by vehicle outside Miramar store

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Home Depot employee was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot outside of a Miramar store, according to police.

The incident happened at the Home Depot located in the 3100 block of Southwest 160th Avenue, Saturday.

Miramar Police said the female victim was airlifted to a local hospital.

The condition of the victim remains unknown.

The driver remained on the scene after the incident.

