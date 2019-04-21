Home catches fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a blaze after a home caught fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest Ninth Street and 43rd Avenue, Saturday night.

One person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

