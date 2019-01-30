Home catches fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to quickly put out flames after a home caught fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire along Northwest 36th Avenue and 81st Street, just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with intense flames coming from the side of the home.

Crews then extinguished the blaze and ensured the fire did not spread to other parts of the home.

No injuries were reported as the residence was unoccupied at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.