Home, cars damaged after ‘suspicious’ fire erupts in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Lauderhill woke up to find a fire in the driveway of their Lauderhill home that investigators are now calling suspicious.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 58th Avenue and 22nd Street at approximately 5 a.m., Monday.

The residents inside the home smelled the smoke and went outside to find two of their cars engulfed in flames.

The flames were quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Six people were inside the home at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this fire, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

