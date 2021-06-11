PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Pembroke Pines has been left damaged by flames.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units responded to the home along Palm Avenue and Southwest 16th Street, Friday.

7SkyForce captured the back of the home and a nearby boat damaged from the fire.

Firefighters could be seen inspecting the house after the fire was extinguished.

It remains unclear if any injuries were reported.

