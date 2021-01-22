Holy Temple Missionary Baptist Church hosts vaccine distribution for seniors on Saturday

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders have teamed up to host a one-day vaccine distribution event in Opa-Locka.

Florida State Representative James Bush III, the Florida Division of Emergency Maintenance, the City of Opa-locka, Pastor Joseph Kelley and Holy Temple Missionary Baptist Church have teamed up for the event on Saturday.

Seniors 65 and older who have an appointment can get vaccinated at Helen Miller Community Center, located at 2331 NW 143 St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments must be made in advance by calling 305-953-3092 or 305-681-6048.

For more information about making an appointment at Miami-Dade vaccination sites, click here. For sites in Broward, click here.

