FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mural in Fort Lauderdale has been painted to recognize the heroes of the pandemic.

Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale honored their employees with an inspirational tribute in the parking garage.

The mural is part of an art series called “Not All Heroes Wear Capes,” which South Florida artist Cavan Koebel paints for hospitals.

