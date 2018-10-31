Holtz Children’s Hospital hosts annual Halloween parade for patients

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital brought a very happy Halloween to sick children.

Holtz Children’s Hospital celebrated its annual Halloween trick-or-treat parade, Wednesday.

Dozens of kids dressed up in their favorite costumes as they collected candy in the hospital’s hallways.

Staff members, who also dressed up, were grateful to have a chance to bring the holiday fun to their young patients.

“We really want to give them back a normal childhood, and in any way that we can do that,” Holtz Children’s Hospital CEO Geralyn Lunsford said, “and this is through our superheros, our costumes — celebrating events like this and engaging our children.”

At the end of the parade, kids also enjoyed a Halloween party with arts and crafts, along with a surprise character show.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.