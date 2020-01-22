Holocaust survivors share stories with Miami-Dade high school students

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The Holocaust Documentation and Education Center hosted a Student Awareness Day for a new generation of students at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus.

Dozens of Miami-Dade County high school students listened to stories from survivors at the North Miami campus, Wednesday.

“It happened to us, and we’re not going to be around much longer, so if they don’t learn from what happened directly from people, this could very easily be returning, and it’s happening right around us,” Holocaust survivor Magda Bader said.

Howard Finkelstein, 7News’ legal expert, was also on hand to speak to the students.

“You see the new generation and hope, but here’s the fear: there’s only few more years left,” Finkelstein said. “Almost all the survivors are gone, and when they’re gone, their voice is gone unless we carry it forward.”

The event is an interactive, modern-day anti-bullying program based on Holocaust and racism education.

