HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida retail giant will be temporarily closed for cleaning.

The Walmart near Hollywood Boulevard and South State Road 7 closed Wednesday.

The store is temporarily closing its doors to allow a third party to clean and sanitize the building as part of a new program to help combat increasing COVID cases.

The Walmart location plans to reopen Jan. 7.

