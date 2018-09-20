Hollywood substitute teacher accused of having sex with student

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood substitute teacher has been accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with one of his students.

Police arrested 28-year-old Roman Jose Fondon Jr., Wednesday.

Hollywood Police said Fondon engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student while he was working at Ben Gamla Charter High School.

Police said Fondon also committed lewd or lascivious battery on a minor in Hallandale Beach and Aventura.

Fondon is being held without bond.

Police believe there may be more victims. If you any information that can help police in this investigation, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

