Hollywood SRO finds anonymous student-written letter with words of encouragement

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood school resource officer came across an anonymous letter written by a student while walking the hallways of Apollo Middle School.

Knowing how cruel kids can sometimes be to one another, Officer Julie Gratziani first thought the worst when she spotted the note last Wednesday.

“My heart kind of sunk because I unfortunately was thinking maybe somebody was troubled or suicidal,” said Gratziani. “I read on the envelope, ‘To whoever finds this.'”

“Kids sometimes are not kind to one another. It does break my heart,” added Gratziani. “When they come to school, you don’t know where their breaking point is, if they’ve had a good day, a bad day, a bad week.”

What she found in the letter was not what she expected. Instead, Gratziani saw words of encouragement written anonymously by a student for one of their peers.

The letter read, in part, “Hey. OK, so I just wanted to say I love you. I know you have no clue who I am, but I love you, and I hope I warmed your heart by saying that. If you’re not having a good day, I want you to read this over, and I hope it brings your spirit up. I hope you have a good weekend and a good year after reading this.”

The writer added, “Yes, I am a girl.”

Officer Gratziani’s only regret is that the letter did not end up in the hands of a student who possibly needed to hear those words.

“‘Anyway, you’re beautiful. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise and stay Gucci,’ which means, ‘Stay good,'” said Gratziani while reading the letter.

The letter also included 20 cents because the writer said she just wanted to give something.

Gratziani decided to write a letter back and had it read over the school’s PA system so all the students could hear it.

The officer said she wanted the writer to know that her letter was inspiring and is now hanging in her office.

