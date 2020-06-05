Hollywood Rotary Club donates box truck to local food pantry

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Rotary Club has raised more than $20,000 to donate a box truck with a lift gate to a local food pantry.

The Community Enhancement Collaboration had trouble getting a truck to fulfill its needs of loading and delivering food and goods in a timely manner during the pandemic and reached out for help.

“It was something we felt like during this time, the board, the club instantaneously voted yes,” Ira Glick, the rotary club’s president, said. “It was never a doubt in our mind that the help was there, that we had the money, and it was just something we needed to do.”

The club also helped pay for the truck’s insurance, tax, registration and gas for an entire month.

